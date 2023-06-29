Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the first quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

ODP stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

