Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

FANG stock opened at $128.61 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.57.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

