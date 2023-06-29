OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.