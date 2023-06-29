ONUS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.24 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. ONUS has a market capitalization of $33.24 million and $19.91 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.89593478 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

