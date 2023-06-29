Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLCF opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. Oracle Co. Japan has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $89.00.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

