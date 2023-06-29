Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLCF opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. Oracle Co. Japan has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $89.00.
About Oracle Co. Japan
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Co. Japan
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.