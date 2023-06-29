Orchid (OXT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $970,835.37

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $48.39 million and $970,835.37 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,587.40 or 1.00007924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

