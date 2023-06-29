Orchid (OXT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $48.35 million and $1.45 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,167.68 or 0.99963060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05242875 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,583,670.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.