Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Gap Down to $13.62

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $13.30. Owl Rock Capital shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 250,276 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 75,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,978,472.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,100,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 333,104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,174,000. Enstar Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 5,824,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 145,648 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,282,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,618,000 after acquiring an additional 294,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 916,815 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

