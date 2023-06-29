Oxen Market Cap Hits $6.67 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $386,188.06 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,488.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00278103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.74 or 0.00809289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00538502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00059012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,682,001 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

