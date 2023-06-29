Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 808,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,048,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.02.

About Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate is OCT461201, a selective CB2 receptor agonist in solid oral dosage form that is in pre-clinical development for use in the treatment of IBS-associated visceral pain, as well as neuropathic pain conditions, including post herpetic neuralgia.

