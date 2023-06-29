Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 143,936 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $37,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

