Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.56% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:IFRA opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.