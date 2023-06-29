Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,174,000 after buying an additional 151,172 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

