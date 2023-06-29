Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 12,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $256.24 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. The firm has a market cap of $812.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

