Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.96% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,500,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after buying an additional 335,010 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,909,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 855,118 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 236.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 161,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,243,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 450,290 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

