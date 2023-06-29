Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,233 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $482.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.50 and its 200 day moving average is $373.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

