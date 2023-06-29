Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,820 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DGRO stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

