Park Edge Advisors LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $291.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.86. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.