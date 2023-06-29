Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.53 and last traded at C$24.13. 197,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 60,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.93.

Park Lawn Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$835.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of C$117.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$121.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.354507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

About Park Lawn

(Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

