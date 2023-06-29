Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Shares Down 1.1%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 68,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 88,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Pasithea Therapeutics from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.
