Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Shares Down 1.1%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 68,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 88,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Pasithea Therapeutics from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:KTTA Free Report ) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

