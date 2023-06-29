Paul Gregory Reid Acquires 10,000 Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Free Report) Director Paul Gregory Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00.

Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMC traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.99. The company had a trading volume of 56,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,441. The stock has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.99. Arizona Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Arizona Metals from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

