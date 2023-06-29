Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.31 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.33. 2,885,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,447. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 3M restated an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

