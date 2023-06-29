Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97, Yahoo Finance reports. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.22. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Paychex

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

