Peak Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 925,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.