Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,971 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises approximately 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.2 %

PRGO stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.