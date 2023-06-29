Peak Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $853.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $352.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $732.70 and a 200-day moving average of $644.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

