Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NNN REIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. NNN REIT, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

NNN REIT Company Profile



NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Featured Stories

