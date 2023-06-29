Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.