Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,098 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 920,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 155,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $579,542. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

