Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,052.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,031 ($13.11).

PNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.68) to GBX 780 ($9.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.26) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNN opened at GBX 734.50 ($9.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,263.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 808.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 860.44. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 720 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,047 ($13.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

