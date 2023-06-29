Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.86

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.86 and last traded at $167.20, with a volume of 26380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.
Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group
In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Penske Automotive Group
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.