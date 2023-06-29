PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepperLime Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEPL remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

