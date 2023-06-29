Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PRNDY opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

