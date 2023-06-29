Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.39.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
Shares of PRNDY opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $47.87.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
