Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.49

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and traded as low as $34.24. Pershing Square shares last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 4,108 shares trading hands.

Pershing Square Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

