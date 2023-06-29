Peter Maag Sells 2,432 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $21,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 816,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,361. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $471.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CareDx by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

