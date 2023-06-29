Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEYUF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 32,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,241. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.