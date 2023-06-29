Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Pfizer has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

