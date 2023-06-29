Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 60,705 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,199,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926,638. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.