Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 60,705 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,199,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926,638. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 35.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 6.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 14.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 537,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 68,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

