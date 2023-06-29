Piper Sandler Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.
LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.49. 163,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,284. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
