Piper Sandler Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.49. 163,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,284. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

