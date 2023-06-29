Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.42

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and traded as high as C$14.89. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 21,538 shares trading hands.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.06. The stock has a market cap of C$365.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.22% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$142.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9485714 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Increases Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

