Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.42

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and traded as high as C$14.89. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 21,538 shares trading hands.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.06. The stock has a market cap of C$365.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.18.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.22% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$142.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9485714 earnings per share for the current year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Increases Dividend
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.