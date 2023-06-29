Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 7.5% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.15. 8,889,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,875,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Plug Power Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

