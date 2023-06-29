POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.83

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 58770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

POET Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

(Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.