Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Polar Power by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

