Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of POLA opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.02.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
