Polymath Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.13 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $110.13 million and approximately $19,467.76 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11953421 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $54,024.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

