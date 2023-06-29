PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.43.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 113,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$24.66. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.16.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9325253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

