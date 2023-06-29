Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Optics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Precision Optics during the first quarter valued at $655,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precision Optics in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Precision Optics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

Shares of Precision Optics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 2.07%.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

