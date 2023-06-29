Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.11

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.11 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.69). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 126.40 ($1.61), with a volume of 583,451 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Premier Foods from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 175 ($2.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 909.09%.

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total value of £9,274.14 ($11,791.66). Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands.

Further Reading

