Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.05 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.10). 480,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 553,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.02. The stock has a market cap of £136.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,883.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Premier Miton Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04), for a total value of £22,550 ($28,671.33). 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

