Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells $14,546.63 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,742,138.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $94,000.00.

Presto Automation Price Performance

Shares of Presto Automation stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Presto Automation Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Presto Automation by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Presto Automation by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Presto Automation by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

Featured Stories

