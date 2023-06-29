Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Priveterra Acquisition by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,488,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 724,364 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Priveterra Acquisition by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 729,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 299,517 shares during the period.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Priveterra Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PMGMW stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Priveterra Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.